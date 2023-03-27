Senator's Staffer Stabbed Repeatedly In DC; Known Criminal In Custody

A member of Sen. Rand Paul’s staff was brutally stabbed and beaten in Northeast over the weekend, according to officials.

According to police, shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, officers were called to the 1300 block of H Street in Northeast DC, where there was a reported stabbing, a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim - later identified as a member of Paul’s team - was found with multiple stab wounds and was rushed to an area hospital with what were described on Monday, March 27 as life-threatening injuries.

Police investigated the incident and ultimately arrested Southeast, DC resident Glynn Neal, 42, who has been charged with assault with intent to kill (with a knife).

Neal had been behind bars for years and was released from prison the day before the stabbing, according to Federal Bureau of Prison records.

Glynn had previously been sentenced to 12 years in prison for compelling women to engage in prostitution.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, DC,” the Senator from Kentucky wrote in a statement. “I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions.”

"We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested,” he continued. “At this time we would ask for privacy, so everyone can focus on healing and recovery.”

