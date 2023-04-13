Predator Admits To Coercing Children Into Sexual Acts Through Social Media In DC

Federal officials announced that a District man has admitted to coercing nearly a dozen children to engage in unlawful sexual activity through online sextortion.

Glenn Matthews 33, used his Instagram account to communicate with multiple minors over several months in 2020, during which he sent sexually explicit photos and videos of himself through the social media app.

His victims were between 9 and 16 years old, according to federal prosecutors.

“He enticed at least one of the minors to create images of themselves engaged in sexual activity,” they said. “Matthews also sought to meet up with the minors to engage in sexual activity.”

In certain cases, Matthews would take screenshots of the conversations he was having with his victims and threatened to expose them to friends and family if they did not comply with his demand, officials noted.

Matthews pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor and second-degree child sexual abuse. When he is sentenced in September, he will face a mandatory term of 10 years in prison.

