Man Killed Touching Third Rail Also Struck By Train Near Metro Station, Police Say (UPDATED)

New details have been released after an unauthorized person was killed on the tracks at an MTA station Monday morning, causing train delays and cancelations.

Metro Transit Police responded to the Judiciary Square station at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 3, to investigate a reported death after an unknown man was located on the tracks.

The initial death investigation determined that the man entered the tracks through an end gate, and it is believed he made contact with the third rail, likely killing him. Further investigation found that he also was struck by a train on Monday morning.

Investigators from the Metro Transit Police Department and DC Medical Examiner's Office are now actively working to ID the victim and determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation forced the MTA to temporarily suspect service between Gallery Place and NoMa-Gallaudet U stations, though shuttle buses weremade available.

Train service was restored on the Red Line shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon, and Metrorail reported that normal service had completely resumed at Judiciary Square station at approximately 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

