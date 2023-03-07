Inmate At Large After Escaping Custody In Northwest DC (DEVELOPING)

The Metropolitan Police Department is cautioning DC residents to be on the lookout for a wanted man who escaped from the custody of the Department of Corrections on Tuesday morning.

An alert was issued for Kenneth Phillips, 22, who is on the loose after escaping early on Tuesday, March 7 in the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue, NW, officials said.

Phillips was previously arrested in November 2021 and held in DC Jail on carjacking and burglary charges. He made his great escape as he was being transported by DOC staff to Howard University Hospital for medical treatment, fleeing the facility on foot.

He was described as being 6-foot tall, weighing approximately 210 pounds with a light brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and red and blue underwear.

Anyone with information regarding Phillips or his whereabouts has been asked to contact detectives at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or the agency’s text tip line at 50411.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

