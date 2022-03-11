Immigrant Living In VA Accused Of Car Attack Near Pentagon Shouted 'I Hate America," Docs Say

An Ethiopian citizen living in Virginia accused of yelling obscenities and driving through security checkpoints outside the Pentagon on Friday, Oct. 28 has been arrested, federal court documents show.

Tamirat Yehualawork, 36, was behind the wheel of a black Ford Expedition when he sped through a security checkpoint and struck and broke off a drop arm, according to an affidavit.

Pentagon police officers tried to raise a second barrier to block the vehicle, but "he was moving too fast and drove over the barrier before it could raise," they said.

"As he crossed the bridge into the SouthSecure Parking lot of the Pentagon, a PPD officer shined his flashlight to get Yehualawork's attention," records said.

"The officer stated that once he got Yehualawork's attention, he accelerated the vehicle towards him. The officer took cover, pointed his weapon at the vehicle, and began giving verbal commands that Yehualawork ignored. Yehualawork then drove over a sidewalk and through grass towards the Pentagon Mall Entrance."

Officers say they were only able to stop him after pinning his SUV with their cruisers against a parked vehicle near the mall entrance.

During his arrest, Yehualawork yelled "F**k America, and told officers, “I hate America and I was trying to kill people," according to the affidavit.

The Falls Church man, who has no criminal record, was being held in the Alexandria Adult Detention Center. His charges were not specified by authorities.

