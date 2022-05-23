Hundreds Of Frustrated Passengers Stranded For Hours At Reagan National Airport

Hundreds of travel-weary passengers were left stranded at Reagan National Airport overnight Sunday, May 22, after storms tore through the area.

Others were trapped on grounded planes for hours as pilots waited for the weather to calm down.

Severe thunderstorms pounded northern Virginia Sunday night with torrential rains and lightning after record-high temperatures.

The storms caused heavy travel delays and forced airlines to cancel several flights, leaving passengers with nowhere to go, NBC4 reported. As of Monday morning, airlines had cancelled 86 flights and delayed 45 others.

"We boarded probably [at] 11:30," Max McCarty told the news station. "We were on the plane just sitting there, till about two and we got a text on the phone, said it's canceled, and unfortunately we're stuck until 5 (Monday)."

Bad weather was also to blame for the thousands of power outages Sunday night that stretched overnight. More than 12,000 people — mostly in Arlington, Alexandria and Fairfax counties — still didn't have power Monday morning, according to NBC4.

