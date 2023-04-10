Contact Us
Human Remains Found In DC, Death Investigation Launched, Police Say

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
The body was found in the 800 block of 1st Street, NE
The body was found in the 800 block of 1st Street, NE Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The Metropolitan Police Department has launched a death investigation after human remains were found on Easter Sunday in Northeast DC.

Shortly after 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 9 officers from the First District were called to the 800 block of 1st Street, NE, where there were reports of an unconscious person in the area, according to a police spokesperson.

Upon arrival, police say that officers found the body, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. A probe into the death has since been launched.

No additional information has been provided by the police. The name and age of the victim have not been released by investigators.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

