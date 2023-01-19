Ex-Con Driving Around With Small Cache Of Weapons In VA Gets Seven Years In Prison

A convicted felon is heading back to prison after being caught with a veritable mobile cache of weapons in Virginia, federal officials announced.

Richmond resident Marquis Bonhomme, 23, has been sentenced to 92 months in prison for the illegal possession of firearms, including a machine gun conversion device, and ammunition despite his status as an ex-con.

Bonhomme was arrested in July 2021 by members of the Richmond Police Department during a traffic stop, during which it was determined that there were multiple warrants out for his arrest.

There was also a firearm magazine in plain view, prompting a larger search of his vehicle that led to the seizure of multiple weapons, including:

A loaded Glock, Model 26, 9mm semi-automatic pistol;

A Glock “switch” conversion device, which renders a pistol fully automatic when inserted into the rear of the firearm;

A loaded Century Arms International, VSKA, 7.62 caliber, semi-automatic pistol, with a 35-round magazine;

A 50-round drum magazine;

Assorted 7.62 caliber and 9mm caliber ammunition.

Federal agents later applied for warrants to search Bonhomme's Instagram accounts, which led investigators to multiple photos of him possessing other weapons, photographs and discussions related to Glock “switch” conversion devices, and his active involvement in marijuana trafficking.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.