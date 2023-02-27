Employee Tasked With Supervising Delinquents In DC Accused Of Sexually Abusing Teen Girl: Feds

An employee of the DC Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl in his care, federal authorities announced.

Kelvin Powell, 61, has been charged in the US District Court for the District of Columbia in an eight-count indictment following his arrest by members of the FBI over the weekend.

The Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) is a government agency in Washington, DC, responsible for the supervision, custody, and care of young people detained while pending charges for delinquent acts, according to federal prosecutors.

The indictment states that between December 2021 and February 2022, while employed as a Youth Development Representative at DYRS, Powell sexually abused the teen, who was detained and residing at the facility where Powell worked.

Powell was arrested in March 2022 and charged with four counts of sexual abuse of a ward and four counts of abusive sexual contact.

Each count of sexual abuse of a ward carries a maximum possible penalty of 15 years, while each count of abusive sexual contact carries a max penalty of two years in prison.

The investigation into Powell is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who may have experienced similar conduct has been asked to contact officials at the FBI by contacting 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5342).

