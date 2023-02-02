Emmy-Nominated Producer Charged In Child Porn Scandal Months After Arlington Home Raided: Feds

A former ABC employee and Emmy Award-nominated journalist is facing charges for transporting photos that show the sexual abuse of children, said federal officials who noted he had been corresponding with others who “expressed enthusiasm for the sexual abuse of children.”

Former ABC employee James Gordon Meek, who resigned last year the day his Arlington home was raided, had several devices that contained images depicting children engaging in sexually explicit conduct, the US Department of Justice announced.

Meek also had engaged in multiple conversations over apps and other platforms with other users who “expressed enthusiasm for the sexual abuse of children.”

In two of those conversations, officials said that a username allegedly associated with Meek received and distributed child sexual abuse materials through an internet-based messaging platform.

Meek previously worked on ABC’s “Nightline” and “20/20,” most recently working on “3212 Un-Redacted,” for Hulu. He resigned from ABC News on the day his devices were recovered by investigators at his home,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

He also worked for the New York Daily News and served as a senior counterterrorism adviser and investigator for the US House Committee on Homeland Security.

