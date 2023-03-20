DC Mayor Launches Investigation Into Former Deputy Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Monday that an investigation has been launched into one of her former top aides.

John Falcicchio, the mayor’s former Chief of Staff and Deputy Mayor of Planning and Development is facing a probe after leaving Bowser’s administration unexpectedly last week under questionable circumstance.

Bowser said called the situation “sensitive,” and the investigation is being led by her legal counsel’s office.

“I can also tell you that this investigation does not involve any allegations of improprieties related to business transactions,” she said. “There is no reason for our important work on behalf of the residents of the District of Columbia to slow down.”

In his stead, Bowser announced that Lindsey Parker will be her new chief of staff, and Keith Anderson will step in to serve as interim Deputy Mayor.

Following the announcement of the investigation into Falcicchio, lawyers for the complainant came forward with a statement of their own.

“We represent an employee of the District of Columbia who came forward to report serious allegations of sexual harassment by former Chief of Staff and Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio,” attorneys Debra S. Katz and Kayla Morin wrote in a statement on Monday, March 20.

They noted that client - who has not been named - is cooperating with the investigation, which was launched immediately.

“Our client is courageous. She came forward to ensure accountability and protect other women,” they continued. “Given the gravity of our client’s allegations – which involve unwelcome advances and sexual contact – we ask the media to respect her privacy.

“We encourage everyone affected to contact Maia Ellis, the Associate Director of the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel, at Maia.Ellis@dc.gov, who is leading this investigation.”

