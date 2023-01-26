DC Man Who Gunned Down Father In Front Of Two Children Gets 13 Years In Prison

The Washington, DC man who murdered a father in front of his two young children in broad daylight last year will spend years behind bars, federal authorities announced.

Jarell Harris, 28, was sentenced to 13 years in prison after fatally shooting 42-year-old Sedrick Miller in the 2300 block of 18th Street in Northwest Washington last March.

According to prosecutors, Harris waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded guilty in September last year to voluntary manslaughter while armed after gunning down Miller, who was walking with his two minor children and a second adult when he was killed.

Early on March 4, 2022, Miller was walking on 18th Street NE when he was confronted by Miller, who shot at him 13 times, which left him with at least four gunshot wounds to his face and neck area.

He died “a short time later,” officials said.

Prosecutors said that Harris fled the scene after the shooting before he was tracked down and apprehended on May 6, 2022. He has been in custody since.

In the wake of his death, friends and family of Miller's children set up a fundraising campaign for his children, who were reportedly forced to move due to safety concerns at their previous home.

Harris got the maximum sentence permitted under the state’s sentencing guidelines. He will also serve five years of supervised release when his prison term comes to its conclusion.

