94-Year-Old Man Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Young Children In Arlington: Police

A 94-year-old Arlington man is facing charges for a pair of sexual abuse allegations involving children dating back to 1999, authorities announced.

Adolfo Zambrano was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, the Arlington Police Department announced on Wednesday, Feb. 22, following an investigation into claims of an assault earlier this month.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, investigators were advised of an assault that had happened earlier in the afternoon, allegedly involving Zambrano and a young child.

According to police, a witness observed a suspicious incident between Zambrano and a child inside a Columbia Pike home, and when she confronted him about it, the woman called the police and he fled.

During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that Zambrano inappropriately touched the child, officials said.

While investigating the recent claims, a second adult woman also came forward and reported that Zambrano allegedly touched her inappropriately in 1999 when she was a child. Warrants were obtained for Zambrano and he was apprehended without incident.

Zambrano is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

The investigation into Zambrano and his actions is ongoing.

Anyone who may have been abused by him in the past or has new information regarding the investigation has been asked to contact Det. H. Molina at the Arlington County Police Department by calling (703) 228-4208 or HMolina@arlingtonva.us.

