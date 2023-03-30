10 Displaced By Two-Alarm DC Fire In Three-Story Apartment Building (PHOTOS)

Nearly a dozen residents are displaced from their Washington, DC home after a two alarm blaze broke out on the top floor of an apartment building on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, DC Fire and EMS personnel responded to 900 block of 52nd Street NE, where there was a top floor and attic fire reported inside the three-story building.

The fire was reported under control at approximately 3:30 p.m., officials said.

Officials noted that at the time the fire was reported, the units were occupied, though reports of people being possibly trapped inside proved unfounded.

No injuries were reported, though 10 residents were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross to make temporary arrangements.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

