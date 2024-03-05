Nationals Offering DC Residents Tickets Starting At $5, Excluding Fans In Maryland, Virginia

Some fans are up in arms after the Washington Nationals announced a new plan to lure in District residents with a new promotion, but excluded fans in Maryland and Virginia who will miss out on $5 tickets.

Exclusive tickets for DC residents will be available all season long, allowing fans to "enjoy a great game at a great price while hanging out with your neighbors."

Tickets in sections 401 and 402 will be accessible to those living in the District starting at $5 for all home games, including Opening Day, top-tier opponents, theme and giveaway days, according to the club.

To purchase the cheap seats, fans will have to head to the Nationals Park box office on N Street SE outside of the Center Field Gate between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays in March.

They will then have to present a valid DC driver's license to show proof of proper residency and then can pick up to four tickets for four games with a credit or debit card.

While a boon for residents of the nation's capital, some local fans took to social media following the announcement, bemoaning that the deal is limited only to those living in DC.

"Virginia and Maryland fans don't deserve thanks for their support," one fan posted on X.

"They should have at least extended it to (Maryland) and (Virginia) suburbs," another added.

Full details about the plan can be found here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.