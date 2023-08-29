National Zoo To Reopen On Wednesday After Bomb Threat Evacuation (Updated)

The Zoo was evacuated at approximately 12:30 p.m. and closed on Aug. 29 after there was a reported threat emailed to officials, prompting an extensive investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the Zoo announced that a sweep of the property by the department's Explosive Ordinance Disposal Squad found no evidence of a credible threat, though the facility will remain closed for the day.

It is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Officials said that any guests who were forced to evacuate may return to the Connecticut Avenue pedestrian or vehicle entrances to retrieve their cars from the parking lot.

As a precaution, officials said that all visitors were evacuated, though all other Smithsonian museums remained open on Tuesday.

