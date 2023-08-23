Murder Of Arlington's Scott Ratigan Piques Interests On Reddit

Scott Ratigan, 24, was killed in his Ballston apartment on Jan. 17, 2020. Police later released footage of a possible suspect, but the case remains open.

A request for information on the case was posted to Reddit on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

"Scott lived in an amenity, high rise building but the murderer somehow was able to get up to his apartment and it appears let in (not sure if it was under duress or if Scott knew them)," the post reads.

"Apparently the apartment had been cleaned and reeked of bleach when his body was found. No suspects or motive have been publicly named. After a year without leads, law enforcement eventually released a video of the suspect fleeing the scene while wearing a mask (this was Jan 2020 so a few months prior to COVID). The suspect is exhibiting an odd gait in the video."

A lifelong athlete, Scott grew up in Gainesville and graduated from Radford University with a degree in business management.

A $50,000 reward is being offered by Scott's family for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved in Scott’s homicide.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.