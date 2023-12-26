Metropolitan Police ID Murder Suspect In Daytime Southeast DC Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to track down a man wanted for a murder in Southeast DC.

Investigators released a photo of Tremon Jackson on Tuesday afternoon who is wanted for his alleged role in the fatal daytime shooting of 22-year-old Charles Towles in November.

According to police, at around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, officers were called to the 1400 block of L Street SE to investigate a reported shooting, where they found Towles suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the scene, and he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

On Tuesday, the department said that Jackson has been identified as the suspect, and a warrant for his arrest on a second-degree murder while armed charge has been issued.

A $25,000 reward has been offered by police for details that leads to Jackson's arrest and prosecution.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting has been asked to contact the agency by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the tip to 50411.

