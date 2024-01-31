Metropolitan Police Department Officer Arrested, Charged Of Defrauding DC Government: Officials

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, Officer Marc Davis, 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree fraud, according to the agency, following a lengthy investigation by its Internal Affairs Division into him working other jobs while he was purportedly working for the department.

Police say that IAD agents determined that between Aug. 27, 2021 and June 7 last year, Davis worked a secondary job at the same time he was also reporting that he was on-duty with the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to officials, Davis' police powers were stripped in June last year and he was placed on a "non-contact status." He has been with the Department since October 2014.

"The actions of this individual do not represent the values of the Metropolitan Police Department," the department said. "We hold our employees to the highest standards of accountability and we are grateful to the Internal Affairs Bureau for diligently investigating this incident."

