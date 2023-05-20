Massive Blaze Breaks Out In Same DC Building As Famed 2007 Four-Alarm Fire

Dozens are displaced on Saturday, May 20, a day after fire crews responded to a massive roof deck fire on top of a five-story Avalon condo building in the 2600 block of Adams Mill Road NW in Adams Morgan that broke out late on Friday afternoon.

Flames could be seen tearing through the roof from miles away, and smoke was sent billowing in plumes into the sky until firefighters could get the flames under control.

Upwards of 100 first responders were required to knock down the fire, which impacted at more than two dozen units at the condo complex.

According to officials, “aggressive firefighting efforts” prevented the fire from spreading to the floor below, and the damage was largely contained to the top of the building.

Ironically, once the fire was extinguished from the roof deck of the building, firefights found a plaque commemorating their efforts during a four-alarm blaze in the same building in 2007.

Crews remained at the scene of the fire for hours to knock down any flare-ups or hotspots. Remarkably, no injuries were reported.

In total, officials said that 28 units in the building are uninhabitable after the fire, and there are at least 24 residents who are displaced and being assisted by the Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

