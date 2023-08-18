Massive 9/11 Motorcycle Ride Flies Through DMV This Weekend (Track THE Route)

Click here for maps and the complete itinerary of the 2023 America's 9/11 Ride.

Organized by America's 9/11 Foundation, the annual ride raises funds for college scholarships for children of active first responders across the U.S., and assists emergency organizations with funds, materials, equipment and sometimes volunteers.

The first leg of America's 9/11 Ride kicked off in Somerset, PA early Friday, Aug. 18, and continued 120 miles through Cumberland, MD, to Hagerstown, MD.

The memorial ride then makes a stop in Rocky Gap State Park, then along I-70 to Downville Pike into Hagerstown. After lunch, riders will head to Arlington, VA along I-70 to Rt. 15 to Leesburg; then onto Rt. 7 and onto the Greenway.

Motorcyclists will continue through tolls and head to Tysons/Washington DC, along Rt. 66 east to Rt. 110 past the Pentagon, exiting at 15th Street.

The Saturday, Aug. 19 leg departs Arlington, VA, and starts with a loop around the Pentagon, then into DC along I-295. Riders will travel along I-95 north into Delaware, along the Delaware Memorial Bridge. The next stop will be Barb's Harley Davidson in Collingswood Heights, NJ.

The last leg of the trip will follow Black Horse Pike and onto I-295 north, then up to Rt. 130 in Bordentown. Riders will follow this route until Route 1 into Linden, where they'll meet at the Home Deport on W. Edgar Road. This is the last stop before the ride's close in New York.

The final, 30-mile leg will follow Route 1 to the Holland Tunnel and into New York City. Sunday's procession begins at 6:30 a.m. and culminates at Ground Zero at 9 a.m.

