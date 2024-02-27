Maryland Shooter Admits To Gunning Down Man In Northeast DC On Thanksgiving Weekend: Feds

Andre Hicks, 40, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to second-degree murder while armed in connection to the death of Southeast DC resident Daniel Adams in November 2023.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found Adams in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue NE suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to prosecutors, Hicks approached several people, including Adams, on the day of the shooting who were standing outside a Benning Road address.

After walking up to the building and going up its front stairs, Hicks stood for a moment by the front door, looking back in the direction of Adams, they added. He then pulled a gun out of his pants and held it to his side, away from and out of view of the victim.

With the gun out, Hicks started to slowly walk back down the steps in front of that building toward where Adams was standing. Once he got within a few feet of his victim, Hicks drew his gun up, pointed it at him, and started firing repeatedly.

Hicks kept firing at Adams as he ran away in the direction of Florida Avenue before fleeing.

Adams was treated by DC Fire and EMS personnel at the scene before being rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries the next day.

The investigation led police to identify Hicks, a Capitol Heights resident, as a suspect, and he was arrested following the shooting in the 1700 block of Benning Road NE, not far from where Adams' body was found.

On Feb. 27, federal prosecutors announced that Hicks pleaded guilty to the murder. Hicks is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.