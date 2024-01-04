Capitol Heights Man Accused Of Gunning Down Victim In Northeast DC On Thanksgiving Weekend: MPD

On Saturday, Nov. 25, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found 34-year-old Southeast DC resident Daniel Lamont Adams in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue NE suffering from gunshot wounds.

Adams was treated by DC Fire and EMS personnel at the scene before being rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The investigation led police to identify Capitol Heights resident Andre Hicks, 40, as a suspect, and on Thursday, officials say that he was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting in the 1700 block of Benning Road NE, near where Adams' body was found.

Hicks was charged with first-degree premeditated murder while armed. No details about his initial court appearance was released by the department.

