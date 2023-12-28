Maryland Man Charged With Inappropriately Touching 10 People In DC: Police

Riverdale resident Daniel Adam Grob, 46, has been arrested for a series of exchanges when he engaged in unwanted sexual contact.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Grob has been charged with misdemeanor sexual abuse offenses over the course of more than a year, including:

On Thursday, June 16, 2022, at approximately 7:40 pm in the 2100 block of K Street NW;

On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 9:55 am in the 1800 block of New Hampshire Avenue NW;

On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 9:30 am in the 1000 block of 17th Street NW;

On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am in the 1100 block of New Hampshire Avenue NW;

On Thursday, June 1, 2023, at approximately 7:30 pm in the 800 block of 19th Street NW;

On Thursday, June 29, 2023, at approximately 9:45 am in the 1300 block of L Street NW;

On Monday, July 10, 2023, at approximately 7:14 pm, in the 1000 block of 24th Street NW;

On Thursday, September 14, 2023, at approximately 10:20 am in the 1800 block of I Street NW;

On Thursday, September 14, 2023, at approximately 6:55 pm in the 1400 block of 12th Street NW;

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at approximately 12:00 am in the 1100 block of 19th Street NW.

In each instance, police say that he fled on a bicycle.

Grob was arrested last week and charged, officials announced on Wednesday.

Anyone else who may have been targeted or touched by Grob can contact the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

