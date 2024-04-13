The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a wanted suspect in connection to the fatal stabbing of Marcus Boatwright last week.

Late on Thursday, April 4, officers were called to the 3000 block of Georgia Avenue NW, where they found the 45-year-old Boatwright, who has no fixed address, suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

He was treated at the scene by DC Fire and EMS personnel who responded and pronounced dead.

On Friday, the department released a new photo and video of the suspect, who was caught on camera while riding on a train following the incident.

No additional details about the suspect or stabbing has been released by police. It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts has been asked to contact detectives at the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411.

