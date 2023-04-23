Man Killed In Tricky Northeast DC Apartment Fire

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue NE, where there were flames coming out of the top floor of a three-story apartment building.

Video from the scene showed flames tearing through the roof of the building shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday morning as crews contended with whipping winds and tricky conditions at the building.

Five people were rescued from their homes on Saturday, though one was killed while firefighters battled the blaze.

Officials say that crews were able to gain access to the attic, where the fire sparked, and were able to contain the flames before noon.

They made note that a rain roof that was constructed over the original roof of the residence made it more difficult to gain access to the origin of the fire.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist five displaced residents. Investigators have not released the name or age of the victim.

