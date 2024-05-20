Officers responded to multiple reports of shots heard on the 1200 block of N. Courthouse Road around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, May 19, where they learned the adult, male victim had taken himself to an area hospital after being shot.

Officers learned that during the dispute, the suspect brandished and discharged a firearm, striking the victim and two parked vehicles, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing dark pants and a gray hoodie. He fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us or anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

