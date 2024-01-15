Man Convicted Of Valentine's Day Massacre At DC Labor Agency: Feds

Matthew Walker, 25, was found guilty of a host of charges following a trial for the February 2019 shooting of two men, one of whom was shot dead and another who died three years after the shooting.

According to prosecutors, at around 5:45 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2019, a masked gunman walked into Trojan Labor, a temporary labor agency in Northeast DC, and made his way directly into the agency's dispatch office, where he shot manager Mike Hardy repeatedly, and David Remen, a worker in the office.

The gunman then fled the building. Remen died at the scene. Hardy died in 2022.

During his trial, officials said that prosecutors used DNA, ballistic, video, and other evidence to link Walker to the shooting, leading to his arrest and subsequent conviction.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder while armed and assault with intent to kill while armed, as well as several other related assault and gun possession charges, by Superior Court Judge Marisa Demeo earlier this month.

Walker is scheduled to be sentenced on in April.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.