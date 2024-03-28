Overcast 49°

Man Airlifted To Hospital With Serious Injuries From Propane Tank Fire Near Lincoln Memorial

A man suffered serious injuries and had to be airlifted to an area hospital by US Park Police when a fire broke out at a kiosk near the Lincoln Memorial.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@dcfireems
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday morning to a small concession kiosk outside Lincoln Memorial Circle NW, where there were propane tanks in danger of exploding.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital with what are believed to be serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. A HazMat team also responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

No details about the victim have been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

