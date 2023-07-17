'Local Bike Legend' Dzhoy Zuckerman, 27, Killed In DC

Dzhoy Zuckerman, 27, was gunned down on the 6100 block of 3rd Street, Northwest, just after midnight on Saturday, July 15, DC Metro police said. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Zuckerman was being mourned as a local legend on a GoFundMe campaign that had raised more than $7,400 as of Monday, July 17.

Always dressed in purple, Zuckerman "had a voice that could fill any room and a joyful laugh that could be heard from miles away," the campaign says.

A memorial, 33-mile ride along DC's Purple Line, which Zuckerman would lead every Wednesday, was held on Sunday, July 16.

Zuckerman was a friendly and familiar face in the community, also having founded a circus club in Malcolm X Park.

"They volunteered with DC Bike Party, worked as a bike mechanic, and eventually started working full time as a bike messenger," the GoFundMe reads. "Dzhoy was one of a kind. They are sorely missed already, and their loss will reverberate for years to come."

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.

