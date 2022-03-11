US National Parks Service Makes Decision On Upper Beach Drive Vehicle Access

The National Parks Service has decided to keep the upper portion of Beach Drive closed to motorized vehicles year-round, prioritizing park access for recreational use, Parks officials announce.

The decision will allow visitors to enjoy the park's recreation and nature opportunities 365 days a year. The decision came after officials recognized that a seasonal closure allowed outdoor recreation in the park to flourish, providing enormous mental and physical health benefits since April 2020.

The full-time closure of the upper section of Beach Drive provides safer park experiences year-round by reducing conflicts between people who walk, bicycle, and drive. The closure also expands access for visitors with disabilities for areas of the park without accessible trails.

"Opening this section of Beach Drive to pedestrians and cyclists has provided our community with increased opportunities for healthy recreation, greater access to nature and outdoor enjoyment," Julia Washburn, Rock Creek Park superintendent, said. "We hope to continue seeing you all on Beach Drive and ask for your help as we work to protect sensitive habitat surrounding the road."

The NPS worked closely with the District Department of Transportation to analyze the potential impacts to traffic, concluding that the upper portion of Beach Drive carries a small amount of traffic as a minor road.

The NPS plans to install a new traffic signal and adjust traffic signal timing, as well as implement safety improvements inside and adjacent to Rock Creek Park.

The year-round closure has the potential to have negative impacts on park resources, including to wildlife and their habitats. During the current closure of Upper Beach Drive, visitors have been seen cutting through the forest to get to or from the road. A plan will be developed for a visitor use plan, including monitoring and management of unofficial trails.

Officials say around 5 miles of roadway will remain open to only pedestrians and cyclists including Bingham Drive, Sherrill Drive and Beach Drive in three sections:

From Broad Branch Road to Joyce Road,

From Picnic Area 10 to Wise Road, and

From West Beach Drive to the DC/Maryland line.

Between Joyce Road and picnic areas 6-10, Beach Drive will remain open to motorized vehicles only to access group picnic areas and parking lots. Ross Drive will reopen to motorized vehicles.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.