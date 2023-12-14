A Few Clouds 45°

Kitchen Tool Was Weapon Of Choice For Arlington Woman: Cops

A 57-year-old woman has been charged after wounding another female with a kitchen tool, police in Arlington said.

Cecilia Levine
Shavonne Duncan is believed to have hurt the victim, whom she knew, during an argument that escalated on the 2800 block of 9th Street S around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, authorities said.

Daily Voice has inquired about which kitchen tool Duncan is accused of using in the assault. 

Medics treated the victim on scene for non-life threatening injuries and she declined transport to the hospital. 

Duncan was found on scene and arrested without incident, and charged with Malicious Wounding.

