Members of the department's Emergency Response Team successfully negotiated the surrender of 46-year-old Julius James, who sent three to the hospital during a chaotic day, according to an alert from the agency shortly after 9 p.m. on Feb. 14.

The long day for members of the Metropolitan Police Department responded at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, when officers attempted to arrest James in the 5000 block of Hanna Place SE for an animal cruelty charge.

While officers were outside the door to the residence, James fired multiple shots through the door, striking three officers, investigators said. A fourth officer sustained injuries that were not gunshot related.

James then barricaded himself inside the home and continued to sporadically fire his weapon throughout the standoff. After several hours of negotiations, police were able to get him on the phone, and James ultimately surrendered without further incident.

Following the standoff, James was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals. Additional charges for the officer-involved shooting and standoff are pending.

All four officers injured on Wednesday suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were "in good spirits," Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said.

The incident also led to several residents being temporarily displaced while police in the area negotiated with James.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.