James Outland, 25, who has no fixed address, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed in connection to the fatal shooting of Tavonayna Glenn in June last year, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, officers from the department were called to the 700 block of 19th Street NE to investigate a reported shooting, where they found Glenn, who also had no fixed address, in the area.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Southeast DC resident Bobby Gupton, 25, was initially identified as a suspect and was charged with her murder in December. Outland was arrested on Wednesday, April 10 and charged.

The case remains under investigation.

