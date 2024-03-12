Married Couple Dead Of CO Poisoning In Arlington Ruled Murder-Suicide: Police

The deaths of Arlington residents Maria Theista MacKnight and Gregory Cunningham, both 72, were ruled a murder-suicide months after their bodies were found in a North Powhatan Street home, county police announced Tuesday, March 12.

Following the grisly discovery, officials launched a death investigation. Maria MacKnight's death was ruled a homicide from carbon monoxide poisoning, while Gregory Cunningham's death was ruled a suicide by the same manner.

Their bodies were found by police performing a welfare check on Dec. 7, 2023.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department's Homicide/Robbery unit by calling (703) 228-4180.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.