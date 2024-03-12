Partly Cloudy 74°

Married Couple Dead Of CO Poisoning In Arlington Ruled Murder-Suicide: Police

A married couple in Arlington died of carbon monoxide poisoning in what authorities have ruled a murder-suicide in Arlington.

Arlington County police are investigating the murder-suicide.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Arlington County PD
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

The deaths of Arlington residents Maria Theista MacKnight and Gregory Cunningham, both 72, were ruled a murder-suicide months after their bodies were found in a North Powhatan Street home, county police announced Tuesday, March 12.

Following the grisly discovery, officials launched a death investigation. Maria MacKnight's death was ruled a homicide from carbon monoxide poisoning, while Gregory Cunningham's death was ruled a suicide by the same manner.

Their bodies were found by police performing a welfare check on Dec. 7, 2023.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department's Homicide/Robbery unit by calling (703) 228-4180.

