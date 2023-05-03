Improvements Are Coming To These Arlington Streets And Officials Want Feedback

Residents are encouraged to join the Monday, May 8 virtual meeting to discuss the Neighborhood Complete Streets 2023 plan, which begins at 7 p.m.

The streets that could see improvements are

8th Road between S. Dinwiddie Street and S. Frederick Street (Arlington Mill neighborhood)

14th Street N. between N. Ohio Street and N. McKinley Road (Westover Village neighborhood)

S. Irving Road from 2nd Street S. to 6th Street S. (Arlington Heights neighborhood)

Proposed improvements include accessible curb ramps, pedestrian bump-outs, relevant signage, pavement markings, and more.

Funding is being provided through the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).

Click here for more on the project.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.