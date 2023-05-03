Mostly Cloudy 57°

Improvements Are Coming To These Arlington Streets And Officials Want Feedback

Three of Arlington County's streets are being considered for a traffic and safety improvement project and local officials want your feedback.

Arlington's Neighborhood Complete Streets 2023 plan. Photo Credit: arlingtonva.us
Cecilia Levine
Residents are encouraged to join the Monday, May 8 virtual meeting to discuss the Neighborhood Complete Streets 2023 plan, which begins at 7 p.m.

The streets that could see improvements are

  • 8th Road between S. Dinwiddie Street and S. Frederick Street (Arlington Mill neighborhood)
  • 14th Street N. between N. Ohio Street and N. McKinley Road (Westover Village neighborhood)
  • S. Irving Road from 2nd Street S. to 6th Street S. (Arlington Heights neighborhood)

Proposed improvements include accessible curb ramps, pedestrian bump-outs, relevant signage, pavement markings, and more.

Funding is being provided through the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).

Click here for more on the project.

