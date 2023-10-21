Hit-Run Driver Still At Large Months After Teen Killed In DC, Police Say

The Metropolitan Police Department issued a fresh call for information as they continue to investigate a summertime hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old Northwest DC resident Madison Jones.

Andre Maurice Johnson, 30, has been identified as a suspect who is wanted for second-degree murder following a fatal crash in Southeast DC in June.

A new alert was issued by the department on Saturday morning as the search for the hit-and-run driver approaches its fifth month.

The fatal incident was reported shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 8.

Police say that a 2005 Ford Focus was driving north on 11th Street SE when it entered the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue with a green light. At the same time, a 2017 Mercedes C300 was heading east on Pennsylvania Avenue and drove through a red light.

The Mercedes struck the driver's side of the Ford, which ejected Madison Jones from the back of the car, while two occupants in the other vehicle proceeded to flee on foot.

DC Fire and EMS personnel responded to the crash, and Jones was pronounced dead. Two others in the Ford were treated for minor injuries at area hospitals and were later released.

This week, investigators released photos of Johnson, who is a suspect wanted in connection to the hit-and-run, according to the police.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the tip to 50411.

