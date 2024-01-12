Hit-Run Driver Arrested Seven Months After 19-Year-Old Killed In Southeast DC, Police Say

On Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that Northwest DC resident Andre Johnson has been arrested and charged with the murder of Madison Jones in June 2023, authorities announced.

Johnson had been wanted for months, but managed to remain elusive to investigators until he was picked up on Thursday, Jan. 11.

The fatal incident was reported shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 8.

Police say that a 2005 Ford Focus was driving north on 11th Street SE when it entered the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue with a green light. At the same time, a 2017 Mercedes C300 was heading east on Pennsylvania Avenue and drove through a red light.

The Mercedes struck the driver's side of the Ford, which ejected Madison Jones from the back of the car, while two occupants in the other vehicle, including Johnson, proceeded to flee on foot.

DC Fire and EMS personnel responded to the crash, and Jones was pronounced dead. Two others in the Ford were treated for minor injuries at area hospitals and were later released.

Johnson was arrested on a warrant and charged with second-degree murder while armed. No information about his next court appearance has been released by the department.

