Gunman Indicted For Murder Of DC Man Near Nationals Park, Navy Yard Metro Station: Feds

An indictment filed in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia charges the 32-year-old Northwest DC resident with first-degree murder while armed for the fatal shooting of Clark outside the entrance to the Navy Yard Metro Station not far from Nationals Park, federal authorities announced on Wedneseday.

According to the indictment, Williams and a woman exited a Green Line Metro train at the station on Saturday, Jan. 7 in the 1200 block of Half Street when they came upon Clark on an escalator leading up to the roadway.

Prosecutors say that Clark was bouncing on the stairs and made a fist-pumping gesture with his right hand, at which point Williams went off on his own and waited for Clark next to a cement column until he passed him.

Once Clark walked by him, Williams approached him and shot him once in the head before walking away toward his girl and returning to the Metro alone before getting back on the train and fleeing the area.

Police responded that night and found Clark on the sidewalk unconscious and unresponsive in front of the entrance to the Metro station. A single 9mm casing was found a few feet from his body and he was pronounced dead minutes later.

Williams was arrested less than two weeks later on Jan. 20.

If convicted, Williams will face a minimum sentence of 30 years and max of life in prison. No information about his next court date has been announced.

