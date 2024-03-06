Gunman Charged With Murdering Popular Teenager On DC Metro Train: Feds

On March 6, District resident Keith Williams was indicted on a first-degree murder while armed charge following the fatal shooting of the teen on a Green Line Metro train.

According to the indictment, on May 28, 2023, Williams and Ofori were traveling separately when the latter got onto a southbound train at the West. Hyattsville Metro Station.

Prosecutors say that Williams was captured on video entering the Stadium Armory Metro Station before transferring to a Green Line train at L’Enfant Plaza Metro Station.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., while both were on the same train traveling to the Waterfront station, Williams shot Ofori multiple times following an altercation between the two.

According to investigators, it was determined that “the shooting occurred inside of the railcar while it was traveling to the Waterfront Metro Station. The Metro train operator was alerted to the shooting as the train arrived at the Navy Yard Metro Station, where the train was ultimately stopped, and police were notified.”

On the day of the shooting, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found Ofori suffering from gunshot wounds inside the train at the station, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation ultimately led the department to identify Williams as the shooting suspect, who was charged. A judge ordered that he be held without bond pending his trial.

Following the teen's death, his family was quick to take to social media as they vowed for justice and sought to track down his shooter with the same posts on Facebook.

Following his death, a GoFundMe campaign was started on behalf of Ofori's family. Those interested in donating can do so here.

