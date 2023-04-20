Gun-Toting MD Insurrectionist Convicted Of Assaulting Officers During Jan. 6 Capitol Riot In DC

Christopher Alberts, 35, was convicted this week on a host of felony and misdemeanor charges for his role during the breach of the US Capitol that left several people dead or injured, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday, April 20.

Alberts came to the Capitol ready for a fight, donning a body armor vest with metal plates, a two-way radio complete with a throat mic, and a military backpack stuffed with curious items that include:

Eight bungee cords;

Flashlight;

Ski mask;

Ready-to-eat meal kit;

First aid kit;

Military trousers;

Pocket knife.

On his person was a 9mm pistol that was loaded with 12 rounds and a bullet in the chamber. He was also sporting a separate holster containing an additional dozen rounds that included “hollow point” bullets.

Alberts arrived on Capitol grounds shortly before 1 p.m. on the day of the insurrection, quickly traveling through multiple bike rack barriers, snow fencing, and “area closed” signs, separating rioters from US Capitol Police officers at the same time.

Prosecutors said that Alberts told other rioters that “we’ll get them soon,” and was seen sporting a gas mask at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 6.

Alberts’ continued his way into he Capitol, ascending a metal bike rack to reach the Northwest steps, at which point he got physical with Capitol Police officers to become the first to reach a middle landing of the steps.

He was one of 15 rioters to reach the Upper West Terrace level around 2:10 p.m., according to officials, though he was temporarily delayed after being pepper-sprayed by officers, prompting him to throw the gas mask back on.

Alberts was not done yet.

He proceeded to spend hours steps away from the Capitol building, berating Metropolitan Police Department officers as “treasonous” and “communists,” claiming that they broke their oaths, though he was just getting started.

“(Alberts complained) that they were preventing him and his fellow rioters from doing their “duty to overthrow the government and reinstate a new government for the people.” Alberts yelled at them, ‘y’all wanted the war. You asked for it. Y’all got it.’”

In total, Alberts was on Capitol Grounds for approximately seven hours, but he overstayed his welcome.

Prosecutors say that shortly before 7:30 p.m. on the night of the Capitol breach, as police were clearing the grounds of rioters, an officer spotted a bulge on Alberts’ right hip, which led to his arrest for being in possession of a loaded firearm.

"I was assisting escorting individuals past an MPD line when I noticed a man (Alberts) to be slow in responding orders to leave the premises," an officer said. "As I approached (him), I noticed a bulge on (his) right hip. Based on my training and expertise, I recognized the bulge was consistent with that of a handgun.

"While pushing Alberts toward the line, I tapped the bulge with my baton and felt a hard object that I immediately recognized to be a firearm. At the time, Alberts was also wearing a bullet-proof vest and carrying a backpack."

Alberts was found guilty of six felonies:

Civil disorder;

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers;

Disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon;

Entering and remaining on restricted grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon;

Possessing a firearm on Capitol grounds;

Possession of a firearm without a DC license.

He was also convicted of three related misdemeanors:

Act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings;

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building;

Engaging in violence in a restricted building or grounds.

Alberts is scheduled to be sentenced in July, when he will face more than a decade in prison on the various charges.

