Fugitive In Virginia Remains On The Run Week After Escaping From Police Custody At DC Hospital

Haynes, 30, remains at large nearly a week after the Manassas resident made his great escape from the George Washington University Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 6, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say that Haynes waived his right to an extradition hearing and was booked in connection to Hayward's murder on Saturday, Aug. 12 before his "prison break."

On the day of his escape last week, Haynes feigned an ankle injury from a pre-existing incident and he was taken to the hospital by two officers.

At approximately 3:40 p.m. on the day of his escape, while an officer was changing out Haynes' handcuffs to restrain him to a gurney in the hospital's hallway, he allegedly assaulted one and fled the area with only one handcuff still attached to his right wrist.

The two officers chased him, investigators say, calling the hospital for assistance, but Haynes was able to get away and remains on the lam as of Tuesday night, despite a multi-agency search for him.

Since his escape, multiple sightings of Haynes has been reported, but he has yet to be located and the search is ongoing (video can be viewed above).

Haynes was described as being 6-foot tall weighing approximately 205 pounds with a medium brown complexion. He has black hair and brown eyes with shoulder-lengthy dreadlocks and a Washington Nationals tattoo on his neck.

He was last spotted wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, and white socks with the handcuff hanging from his wrist. He reportedly has a violent history and has assaulted police in the past.

A reward leading to his arrest was upped to $30,000 if he is apprehended, the department announced on Tuesday.

Police officials said that anyone who is found to be assisting, aiding, abetting, or housing Haynes will face criminal charges.

"Finding Christopher Haynes is a top priority for the Metropolitan Police Department," a spokesperson said. "The search remains active and ongoing and MPD is working closely with our local and federal partners to ensure that Haynes is brought to justice."

