French Bulldog Taken In Stolen Car Reunited With Owner; Dognapper At Large In DC: Police

On Sunday morning, detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department were called in to investigate reports of a stolen vehicle and kidnapped dog that had been taken in the 1900 block of 14th Street NW.

The incident was reported shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 24.

Police say that the victim parked the car, and when he returned, found that it had been taken with 4-year-old Recardito inside.

The vehicle was recovered on Monday by detectives, and Recardito was reunited with his relieved owner last night, and the department has released photos of the man believed to have taken the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen vehicle or suspect has been asked to contact the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411.

