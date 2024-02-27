Former Couple Who Trafficked Guns Used For Criminal Activity In DMV Get Prison Time

Gregory Bournes Jr., 31, of Lancaster, Virginia, and Georgia resident Dream Jackson, 30, were both sentenced in Washington, DC for bringing guns to the area that were used for criminal activity, including an attempted murder in Maryland.

According to court documents, between February 2021 and February 2022, Bournes and Jackson - who were in a romantic relationship at the time - conspired to purchase guns legally from dealers in Georgia and Texas that were then brought to the DMV to be sold for profit.

In total, the pair purchased more than 80 pistols that were re-sold to others.

Prosecutors noted that "as part of their guilty pleas, Bournes and Jackson each admitted that they knew or had to reason to believe that their conduct would result in prohibited persons receiving firearms."

Last March, the two were arrested in Georgia and returned to DC to face the charges.

Officials said that most of the weapons remain unaccounted for, and police throughout the region continue to work to recover them.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 27, police have located 34 guns that were trafficked into the area, several of which were used in criminal acts, including an armed carjacking in DC and an attempted murder in Prince George's County.

Bournes and Jackson each pleaded guilty in October to one count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States.

Bournes was sentenced to 30 months in prison, while Jackson will be behind bars for 27 months.

