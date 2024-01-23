Flat Tire Ends Police Pursuit Involving Alleged Robbers In Arlington, Police Say

Taniya Bradford, 22, and Jamira Hampton, 23, took members of the Arlington County Police Department for a ride over the weekend before ultimately being apprehended for robbery.

At around 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, officers were called to the 1000 block of North Fillmore Street to investigate a reported robbery.

It is alleged that Bradford and Hampton entered the business and began collecting merchandise, with one making threats toward an employee before leaving the store in a black sedan, prompting the subsequent police pursuit.

At around 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 20, officers spotted the suspect vehicle in the 2900 block of South Glebe Road and attempted to stop Hampton, who instead fled the area, though her freedom was fleeting and the two had to stop when they got a flat tire in the northbound lanes of I-395 near Washington Boulevard.

One of the women suffered a minor injury that was treated at the scene, and a hit-and-run involving their vehicle was also reported during the pursuit.

Two police cruisers also sustained minor damage. No other injuries were reported. The stolen merchandise was also recovered from the vehicle.

Hampton was charged with robbery and eluding, while Bradford was charged with petit larceny. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

