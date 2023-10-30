Five People Injured After Overturning Van In Northwest DC Crash, Officials Say (Photos)

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the intersection of 14th Street an U Street NW, where there was a multi-vehicle crash that left a van on its side with serious damage.

According to officials, one man suffered "serious injuries," while two women and a second man were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The fifth victim, a girl, had what first responders described as "minor."

The cause of the crash and incident remain under investigation.

