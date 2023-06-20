Five People, Family Pets Displaced By Massive Overnight Southeast DC Fire

At approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning DC Fire and EMS personnel responded to the 2100 block of 13th Street SE in Anacostia when a massive blaze broke out in a two-story home that damaged neighboring properties, officials said.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, the agency said that the fire was under control, though crews remained at the home to continue knocking down hot spots.

Five residents and at least two pets were displaced by the fire, according to officials, who noted that number could fluctuate. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

