'Fit Of Rage:' District Man Convicted Of Firing Shots At Ex's Apartment: Feds

District resident Raekwon Sutton, 26, will face years behind bars after he was convicted of firing shots into his ex's apartment while her family was inside after making threats, federal authorities announced.

According to officials, in a bout of rage, Sutton stormed at his former girlfriend's apartment and fired 10 rounds into the front door while two family members were inside after he had sent messages earlier threatening to shoot at the building.

Not long after going through with the initial threats, Sutton sent several more text and voice messages warning that he was going to return and firing more shots inside.

Sutton was found guilty by a jury of:

Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon;

Two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence;

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a previously convicted person;

Three counts of felony threats.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

