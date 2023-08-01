Firefighters Rescue Residents Of DC Apartment Building In Pre-Dawn Blaze

The fire on the 4100 block of Livingston Road SE broke out in the pre-dawn hours, ravaging the first floor of the three-story building, according to DC Fire and EMS and ABC affiliate WJLA.

One person was apparently hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, WJLA says.

The fire was placed under control in less than an hour.

