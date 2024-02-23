Firearm Loaded With Magazine Found In Stolen Car Driven By Wanted MD Woman In Arlington: Police

Trouble began around 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14, on the 500 block of 12 Street S., when Arlington officers were called to help Public Service Aid with a parking violation of a vehicle, county police said.

The vehicle had bogus tags and a concealed Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), police said.

During the course of the investigation, a loaded firearm with an extended magazine was recovered on the driver's floorboard of the vehicle.

As officers secured the firearm and continued their investigation, Gianni Johnson, 27, of Temple Hills, MD, approached and inquired about the vehicle being towed, police said. Johnson then identified herself as the operator.

The vehicle and firearm were both determined to have been stolen out of Maryland, according to Arlington County police.

As officers attempted to take Johnson into custody, she tried to flee, resisted arrest, and assaulted an officer by striking him in the face, police said.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, multiple fraudulent IDs, numerous identification cards belonging to others, fraudulent credit cards and checks, additional stolen property and drugs were recovered, authorities said.

Johnson was charged with: three counts Possession of Fake Identification, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Stolen Goods, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Altered VIN, Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule I/II Substance, Assault on Police, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. She was also determined to be wanted out of Prince George's County, Maryland. She was held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

